Fake News Cost Hillary The Election

“The epidemic of malicious fake news and false propaganda that flooded social media over the past year — it’s now clear the so-called fake news can have real-world consequences... Lives are at risk... It’s a danger that must be addressed and addressed quickly,” she said
Fake news cost her the election. The Main Stream Media is completely under the control of the far left, and profoundly influential. They published misleading and untrue polls and predictions, right up until the end, concluding that Trump was unqualified, unelectable. Social Media also swings left in their view WaPo's reporting on Russian influence. WaPo Now Admits article on ‘Russian propaganda’ & ‘fake news’ is based on sham research. Of course, not even Hillary bought that one. The MSM has a history of "fake but accurate" reporting.
Completely disconnected from reality, the MSM spews story after story, describing a world where Hillary is a done deal, where Trump is a racist, sexist homophobic bigoted loser. These stories were backed up, buttressed by polls known to be tilted to the democratic side for generations. This was not journaling, it was not reporting, it was merely far left propaganda.
America saw through the lies, while Hillary didn't. Had the MSM provided a true picture of the country, and disclosed it was Hillary that was the underdog, how different a race would it have been? Hillary hardly campaigned in the midwest....
She calls on Congress to enact legislation. Perhaps they should follow the example of Italy. Italy forbids the media from publishing polls weeks ahead of the election. Isn't it time we joined western democracies and eliminated the fake poll pushing?
In 2008, the same drumbeat was being played by the media. Vote Democratic or you are a racist. At that time, Ann Coulter published a study on fake polls:
Reviewing the polls printed in The New York Times and The Washington Post in the last month of every presidential election since 1976, I found the polls were never wrong in a friendly way to Republicans. When the polls were wrong, which was often, they overestimated support for the Democrat, usually by about 6 to 10 points.The MSM is well aware of this endemic problem, and refuse to police themselves. This historically prejudiced fake news should be enough for legislation preventing such further election manipulations.
Consistently publishing misleading polls isn't a scientifically sound practice and isn't in the public interest. It's the same thing as shouting fire in a crowded theater, because as Hillary puts it "peoples lives are at stake."
No comments:
Post a Comment