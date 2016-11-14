The NYT is Tool of the Enemy

Carlos Slim makes money every time a Mexican sends money to Mexico via his near monopoly on that service. Because of that, he lost SIX BILLION DOLLARS when Trump was Elected! So don't expect the NYT to start giving the President Elect a fair coverage anytime ever.
Carlos Slim benefits from the old, corrupt leadership willing to sell our security to the highest bidder, and the NYT is squarely on the side of corruption and illegals. That is why the New York Times is the tool of the enemy.
On the front page was an Op-Ed piece warning Trump to recognize the "profound concern"... as the world "wonders" about Trump.
I don't wonder about Trump.
The NYTimes, also, just sent this letter to their supporters:
"After such an erratic and unpredictable election there are inevitable questions: Did Donald Trump’s sheer unconventionality lead us and other news outlets to underestimate his support among American voters? What forces and strains in America drove this divisive election and outcome? Most important, how will a president who remains a largely enigmatic figure actually govern when he takes office?"As you can see, they still portray him in a most negative light.
A pragmatist might say that Donald's organizational and leadership experience could translate well in his new role as president. I say that. Donald will be a great president.
The people in this country want a nation of laws! That is why Donald Trump will be President of the United States, and that is why the NYTimes will never give fair coverage, and is an enemy of the people.
No comments:
Post a Comment