The Costliest Cities For Expats
Per Statistica:
According to Mercer's Cost of Living Index, Hong Kong is the least affordable city on the planet for foreign employees. Mercer ranked more than 200 cities from across the globe based on the prices of more than 200 items from categories such as housing, transportation, food and entertainment.
Hong Kong was the most exciting place to live before the turnover to the ChiComs (and for a few years after). Even with all the Hong Kong Dollars in the world, I would not live there now.
