Know Your Sources: YouTube, Twitter, FaceBook and Microsoft

Consortium of Media Giants Oppose Free Speech If FaceBook brands you "extremist" you could automatically be banned by YouTube (Google), Twitter, and Microsoft too.
Web giants YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and Microsoft will step up efforts to remove extremist content from their websites by creating a common database. The companies will share 'hashes' - unique digital fingerprints they automatically assign to videos or photos - of extremist content they have removed from their websites to enable their peers to identify the same content on their platforms.The obvious problem is their definition of "extremism" is subjective. They have a duty to responsibly prevent people from the equivalent of shouting "fire" in a crowded movie theater. So, they must take a first amendment balance.
However, they do not consider far left propaganda extreme, rather, they consider it "politically correct" speech, and instead, they harshly censor libertarian free thinkers.
YouTube even censors well known Libertarian PragerU, as seen in this screenshot taken this date.
What does PragerU do? "We help millions of people understand the fundamental values that shaped America...These values are Judeo-Christian at their core and include the concepts of freedom of speech, a free press, free markets and a strong military to protect and project those values...
Yes, your sources from FaceBook to Twitter tilt strongly towards the left-0-sphere. In a well-documented controversy, Facebook's Zuckerberg held a rare meeting to address valid concerns of oppressed libertarians and other censored conservatives.
Only a few days after that, Facebook was "up to its old tricks of silencing conservatives and right-wingers." in this case, banning a Libertarian Defending Free Speech.
Facebook buckles to the "mob justice' approach, and it only takes one complaint on FB And Twitter.
4 comments:
Welcome back, pardner!!
Looks like you're posting regularly again!
:-D
Question:
Can they be sued for discrimination based on inconsistent applications of their TOS?
This seems like a reasonable approach, that ought to have some potential. Especially if a black person brings it -- a conservative black person.
OBH! Hey, I've been wondering about you. Good to see you. Let's see... Well how shall I begin?
On the subject of discrimination based on TOS Carl has told me several times that discrimination based on political party is LEGAL. so NO. Which means I can exclude sharia practitioners, right? [rubs chin]... my cognitive dissonance bells are ringing...
... He was specifically referring to 1st Amendment I believe. Having said that... let me address the notion of a person of color bringing a suit... the "Diamond and Silk" defendant? I love it. Except, actually I am a post-"identity politics" advocate. I'm also a Post- "Politically Correct" person. Like the Next President of the United States, Donald J. TRUMP.
He's already ended "politically correct" speech, he uses the word "anchor baby"!
I Believe Trump can end, or greatly minimize identity politics. That would be the holy fucking grail!
