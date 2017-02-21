From Joe Tarica of the San Luis Obispo Tribune. From his Joetopia Series
Everywhere we turn these days, it seems, the truth dies, intelligence and education are considered a weakness, facts are ridiculed, rage and anger rule the day.
Whether it’s at a White House press conference or in the fast lane on the freeway, patience, respect, courtesy and kindness are, for many people, relics of a bygone era.
In the fast lane, we find two kinds of drivers. First, the maniac in front of you who refuses to pull over and let you pass. The only thing worse than him, of course is the enraged hooligan behind that cannot pass you. Who is right and who is wrong? Both are equally wrong, some might say. What can be done?
It turns out, a lot. Japan has one of the most courteous road systems in the world. This came about because of the social pressure for everyone to follow the same rules, and to be polite to each other. Public safety campaign
Keep right to pass is safer way to drive, as well as equitable use of the resources on the road. Slower people should not keep faster people from their appointed rounds, and road ragers need to chill out. Part of the problem? We do not follow the basic rule of the road, which is, to keep right except to pass. This is enshrined in the California motor vehicle operation code. However, people no longer pay attention, no longer follow the rules. The police do not enforce it, generally, for reasons only they can state.
Why not educate everyone? Campaign to Make the Central Coast the "Friendliest Drivers in the State" or "Friendliest Highways in the State" in concert with the other media and the authorities. You donate editorial space to it. As your commentary on the community. The police could start giving our warnings, and you could run polls to measure driver contentment. Think about what an impact you could make doing that.
There is low hanging fruit on the path to ending divisiveness:
Joetopia, with the local authorities could devise a program to educate the public and create good karma. Yes. It can be done. Japan has done it. So can we.
This respect for other drivers and the law of the land will increase the politeness level of the entire area.
Once we come together as a community on our shared roads, then, and only then perhaps, we can tackle some heavier issues as a team.
You have the power to change the world to a more polite and kind place to live, simply by educating people about the rules. Let us begin.
