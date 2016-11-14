Why is Leadership Absent?

Why isn't President Obama on National and Social Media asking people to refrain from violence? The President should be telling the country to accept the results of this process.
"We ask, we implore that you accept the results of the election. We must put all politics aside, and unite for the good of the nation." That's the minimum he should be saying. What's on his twitter feed? He congratulated the Cubs, but he can't tell the violent extremists in this country to sit down.
This why I am so grateful to have Donald Trump in the White House.
Donald Trump will not suffer violent extremists.
No comments:
Post a Comment