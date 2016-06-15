The Promise of the Trump Presidency

Part 1. The Trump Promise: Response to Orlando Massacre
The highest goal of the Federal Government is to survive and grow. In keeping with that theme, the official Department of Homeland Security Response to Massacre in Orlando is no surprise. The DHS Secretary is proposing His department be in charge of Gun Control.
This department, created in response to 9/11, is now threatening to impose Gun Control as a means of combatting terrorism. Here is the DHS Secretary on CBS This Morning:
“We have to face the fact that meaningful, responsible gun control has to be part of homeland security as well, given the prospect of homegrown, home-born violent extremism in this country,” Johnson said. This brazen attempt, besides subverting the constitution, is the next step in the Socialists Playbook for taking over a country.
Here is the totally serious amazing logic the DHS Secretary uses: “We need to do something to minimize the opportunities for terrorists to get a gun in this country, and this is now something that is critical to homeland security as well as public safety,”
Trump vs. DHS on the Orlando Massacre and Immigration
In contrast, Trump's response to Orlando Massacre is to keep the terrorists out of the country in the first place. He details his plan in a few short words:
"The bottom line is that the only reason the killer was in America in the first place, was because we allowed his family to come here" Trump said. "The immigration laws of the United States give the president powers to suspend entry into the country of any class of persons. Now, any class — it really is determined and to be determined by the president for the interests of the United States. And it’s as he or she deems appropriate. Hopefully it’s he in this case... I will use this power to protect the American people. When I’m elected I will suspend immigration from areas of the world where there’s a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe or our allies until we fully understand how to end these threats....And by the way we have no choice. After a full and partial and long — really long overdue security assessment we will develop a responsible immigration policy that serves the interests and values of America."
That's it, stop bringing people here from states that sponsor terrorism for the time being. Which, I agree with, for the following reasons:
Reason Number One: Keeping out Terrorists is out Number One Defense. There is no better way to keep terrorists from getting a gun in this country than to keep them out in the first place. Terrorists don't need guns. They use knives, bombs, acid, whatever. They don't care. The nastier the better. Countries with very low terrorism like New Zealand and Japan have strict immigration laws. What Trump is proposing is not very different.
Reason Number Two: Three is no reason number two. Reason number one is good enough.
The fact is, Israel implemented strict border controls and reduced terrorism dramatically.
The DHS (Obama, Clinton) Response is to impose a police state. The Trump Response is to keep bad guys out. I vote for Trump.
So the promise of a Trump Presidency is not only to keep out the terrorists,there is the added bonus of stopping the Feds from imposing the Police State via Gun Control, and prevent the slippery slide into Socialism or a civil war.
