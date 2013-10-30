The way Chris Matthews sees racism everywhere, you've got to wonder if the guy's nuts

This is a guest post by reader Morgan:
To remove any doubt, here are the results of a Rorschach test the MSNBC "Hardball" host took this past summer:
Two Tea Party members attacking an African-American
Six Tea Party members attacking a Black man
Two Tea Party members talking about how they just beat up some Black guy
Ted Cruz with puffy sleeves about to steal candy from a Black baby
A Tea Party member trick-or-treating as a six-armed monster who beats up Black guys
John Boehner racist devil-bat
White woman laughing at Puerto Ricans
Two White bigots with AR-15s
Ok, Matthews didn't really take that inkblot test. We're just fooling with you. No one's that crazy. But then again, he compared Obama to Jesus Christ. And there's the business with "I felt this thrill going up my leg." Plus he admitted his job was to help Obama succeed. That's a crazy thing for a journalist to say.
Oh, and there's all the stuff below. Let's face it; the guy's not right in the head.
- Matthews: Cruz racist for implying Washington not part of America
- Chris Matthews and MSNBC Now Claim the Word 'Chicago' Is Racist
- Chris Matthews Accuses Newt Gingrich Of Racially Charged Use Of The Name 'Juan'
- Hypocrisy: Chris Matthews says 'shuck and jive' racist, but used term 3 times
- Chris Matthews: At Least Racists Were Honest In The Olden Days, Unlike Obama’s Critics
- Bozell, Hannity Slam Matthews for Charging Half of America as Racist for Disapproving of Obama
- Newt Takes it to Chris Matthews on His 'Racist Thinking'
- Is Chris Matthews Racist? According to His Own Standard, Yes
- Chris Matthews: People Who Don't Want More Gun Control Are Racists
- Chris Matthews: Only a Racist Would Criticize Obama, Who Is Perfect
- Chris Matthews's Mad Libs: GOP 'Confederacy of Hate' Is All About 'Secession and Nullification!'
- Chris Matthews: Romney referencing Obama's 'revenge' comment racist
1 comment:
We already knew that Progressivism is symptomatic of a diseased mind...! ! !
But, really: *ALL* our mainstream media are complicit in creating/ maintaining the "Cult of Personality" that surrounds Dear Leader. One can almost hear the advertising jingle: "If it's Obama, it's GOTTA be good!"
