Wednesday, October 30, 2013

The way Chris Matthews sees racism everywhere, you've got to wonder if the guy's nuts

To remove any doubt, here are the results of a Rorschach test the MSNBC "Hardball" host took this past summer: 







Two Tea Party members attacking an African-American

















Six Tea Party members attacking a Black man
















Two Tea Party members talking about how they just beat up some Black guy









Ted Cruz with puffy sleeves about to steal candy from a Black baby






















A Tea Party member trick-or-treating as a six-armed monster who beats up Black guys










John Boehner racist devil-bat













White woman laughing at Puerto Ricans






                                 

          Two White bigots with AR-15s 











Ok, Matthews didn't really take that inkblot test.  We're just fooling with you.  No one's that crazy.  But then again, he compared Obama to Jesus Christ.  And there's the business with "I felt this thrill going up my leg."  Plus he admitted his job was to help Obama succeed.  That's a crazy thing for a journalist to say. 

Oh, and there's all the stuff below.  Let's face it; the guy's not right in the head.


A_Nonny_Mouse said...

We already knew that Progressivism is symptomatic of a diseased mind...! ! !

But, really: *ALL* our mainstream media are complicit in creating/ maintaining the "Cult of Personality" that surrounds Dear Leader. One can almost hear the advertising jingle: "If it's Obama, it's GOTTA be good!"

1:30 PM, December 10, 2013

