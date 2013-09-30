Monday, September 30, 2013

Now on Twitter!

For the moment, I'm posting occasionally on Twitter:  @nooil4pacifists  Follow me there!
A_Nonny_Mouse said...

Hi, Carl, good to know you're still fighting the good fight!!!

6:37 PM, September 10, 2013
Anonymous said...

Heh. Glad that you've found a medium that can't abide billable hours. Look forward to more of your tweets.

8:56 PM, September 11, 2013
suek said...

I don't do the twitter thing...I keep hoping you'll be back.

I'm with A Nonny Mouse...glad to know you're still out there and fighting the good fight!

10:58 AM, September 12, 2013
Carl said...

SueK -- Twitter turns out to be surprisingly easy to load, set-up and read. And a much more rapid source of info/links compared with blogs. Of course, in 140 characters, there's no space for research.

I thought I had retired from political commentary. Until the events of this week. Who knew Obama would invite Putin to be America's Secretary of State? Who knew the MSM and progressives (but I repeat myself) would applaud him for it? At first, I was making analogies to Munich. But I fear it's more like eunuch.

12:36 PM, September 12, 2013
suek said...

Welll....

O _did_ say that after the elections he'd have more "flexibility"...!

10:43 AM, September 13, 2013

