Now on Twitter!

Aristotle-to-Ricardo-to-Hayek turn the double play way better than Plato-to-Rousseau-to-Rawls
Hi, Carl, good to know you're still fighting the good fight!!!
Heh. Glad that you've found a medium that can't abide billable hours. Look forward to more of your tweets.
I don't do the twitter thing...I keep hoping you'll be back.I'm with A Nonny Mouse...glad to know you're still out there and fighting the good fight!
SueK -- Twitter turns out to be surprisingly easy to load, set-up and read. And a much more rapid source of info/links compared with blogs. Of course, in 140 characters, there's no space for research.I thought I had retired from political commentary. Until the events of this week. Who knew Obama would invite Putin to be America's Secretary of State? Who knew the MSM and progressives (but I repeat myself) would applaud him for it? At first, I was making analogies to Munich. But I fear it's more like eunuch.
Welll....O _did_ say that after the elections he'd have more "flexibility"...!
