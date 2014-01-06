What, Me Worry?

U.S. Temps, 1895-2012 (lower 48), from the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Data Center, plotting data from 1895-2012, with a trend line from 1922 to 2012:
Result: warming of +1.26 degrees F per century. That's +0.13 degrees F per decade. And close to the revised IPCC predicted increases of around +0.4 degrees C (0.7 degrees F) over 30 years, which -- if constant until 2010 -- means global warming could be as little as 1.3 degrees C (2.3 degrees F) over this century.
Chill baby.
More:
Recent trends from Anthony Watts's continuously updated Global Temperature Page:
More & More:
Remember: don't believe the temperatures you read from some scientists--they adjust older weather data to make it seem as if recent warming is more severe and ignore the "urban heat island" effect. And you needn't merely rely on me--look at the record. And check the facts on claims of increased precipitation or extreme weather events.
