Monday, January 06, 2014

What, Me Worry?

U.S. Temps, 1895-2012 (lower 48), from the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Data Center, plotting data from 1895-2012, with a trend line from 1922 to 2012:



Result:  warming of +1.26 degrees F per century.  That's +0.13 degrees F per decade.  And close to the revised IPCC predicted increases of around +0.4 degrees C (0.7 degrees F) over 30 years, which -- if constant until 2010 -- means global warming could be as little as 1.3 degrees C (2.3 degrees F) over this century.

Chill baby.

More:

Recent trends from Anthony Watts's continuously updated Global Temperature Page:


More & More:

Remember: don't believe the temperatures you read from some scientists--they adjust older weather data to make it seem as if recent warming is more severe and ignore the "urban heat island" effect.  And you needn't merely rely on me--look at the record.  And check the facts on claims of increased precipitation or extreme weather events.

