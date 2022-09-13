This And That
It probably was unreasonable to expect grief to disappear in a day. It's twenty one and two days later, and--last night--I heard one of my murdered friend's voices, and another one laugh. Both died on AA Flight 77 that slammed into the Pentagon.
Few remember now, but then Defense Secretary Rumsfeld ordered his people back to work the at unhit rings of the Puzzle Palace, the next day. The Secretary attempted to show neither X-acto blades, nor jet-fuel could slow our vital national defense. But several DoD workers I knew the told me the fires still were burning the next day, and smoke lasted over a week.
It's not as if Rumsfeld could have found alternative housing: the Pentagon is the largest office building in the D.C. Metroplex (even subtracting one fifth of the building). The Powers That Be had no choice. So do did the employees.
I'm usually no fan of plaintiffs lawyers (and sovereign plus qualified immunity would apply here), but has anyone long-term toxicity studies? I'm certain some employees employ long-term shrinks.
