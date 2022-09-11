It has been twenty one years since three friends of mine were murdered by mid-Eastern Islamic terrorists.
I’ve written before about my friends and will link to last year’s post and another from a few years before. I'm out of words to commemorate that loss.
Yet somehow I missed the contemporaneous words of singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter. 🎵Grand Central Station🎵, written shortly after 9/11, will speak for me. The song is here: "Grand Central Station (Album Version)" by Mary Chapin Carpenter on Amazon Music.
The first and last two stanzas are:
Got my work clothes on for love, sweat and dirt
All this holy dust upon my face an’ shirt
Headin’ uptown now, just as the shifts are changin’
To Grand Central Station . . .
And now Hercules is starin’ down at me
Next to him’s Minerva and Mercury
Well, I nod to them and start my crawl
Flyers covern’ every wall, faces of the missing are all I see
Tomorrow, I’ll be back there, workn’ on the pile
Going in, comin’ out, single file
Before my job is done there’s one more trip I’m makin’
To Grand Central Station, Grand Central Station
Here’s to another 21 years without flyers on the wall—or terror fliers in the air.
No comments:
Post a Comment