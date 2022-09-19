Greetings from Malaysian Time
No, I'm not actually IN Malaysia. Which is unfortunate, because Malaysian food is about the best in the world. Only Indonesian Rijsttafel is better. The last good Malaysian food restaurant in Washington closed years ago (it had a fabulous roof deck where I once helped moot a Supreme Court argument scheduled the next day--I played Scalia).
Instead, I'm participating in the meeting from home, via Zoom, with a 12 hour time difference. Work all night, sleep all day. I just woke, and am eating breakfast. Which is unfortunate, because today (is/was) my birthday. But at least I'm contributing in an international meeting far more collegial than the ones I worked on for 40 years.
In other news, on Saturday, a paper I co-wrote was presented at a Conference here in Washington. It's a good paper, though in draft only at this point. But it received more acclaim than I expected. Top-flight economists and engineers sought buttonholed me looking for topic suggestions for papers for next year's conference. Heady stuff for me--though I've published articles, and have an SSRN, I've never sought the limelight.
I have a few ideas. I can't wait to get started.
