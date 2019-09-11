Eighteen Long Years

I haven’t posted here in ages. So long, that I’ve forgotten how to use basic HTML, never mind newer versions. Still, on this day, it’s worth taking time to remember what happened at around 8:30am that beautiful Tuesday—not a cloud in the sky. Until black clouds appeared in New York, Washington, and a Pennsylvania wilderness.
Stop and think about what you thought that day. I assumed this was the new normal, and something like this would happen—especially in Washington—every six months. The world, I thought, was a war zone.
Eighteen years later, I’m glad that’s not true. It’s largely thanks to U.S., French and British ability rapidly to project force quickly. But has much been settled? No—nor will it, for most people ask the wrong questions.
On September 11, remember those you knew that gave their lives (including three friends—four, perhaps: the widower of my late friends committed suicide not long ago), and some of the heroes who saved as many lives as possible. Such as Rick Riscorla.
RIP all.
