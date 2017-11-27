Even Sayet over at Town Hall terrific analysis of the situation the Left has painted itself into:
"It is nothing but the incessant use of fake news (read: propaganda) that keeps the Left alive." They have doubled-down with 91% negative coverage. Yet, where were they when Obama was destroying our country? There is nothing “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents and any dissent."
Trump has exposed the Propaganda Machine. Say "anything you want about this president...he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights." Just as "General George Patton was a vulgar-talking, son-of-a-bitch. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum, then Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich."
Maybe #NeverTrumpers consider get on the #TrumpTrain. He fights well. Use your imagination a little.
More at https://townhall.com/columnists/evansayet/2017/07/13/he-fights-n2354580
