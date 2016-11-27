Election Recount: "Nothing To See Here, Move Along"

Drudge, And A Lot Of People, Are Making A Big Deal of This.
It's no big deal.
This recount is a wasted, desperate effort on the part of a radical left, one that suddenly found itself unexpectedly and completely void of power. Now, grasping at straws, they must do... something!
Nothing Will Come Of The Recount
The energy being put into the recount is wasted. As soon as the recount is over, the radical leftists will turn their attention to impeachment. An endless drumbeat will sound "it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when" will be the tone of coverage of the New York Times.
Hillary's Involvement Appropriate -- Trump Should Join For The Same Reasons
"Because we had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology, we had not planned to exercise this option ourselves," Clinton campaign attorney Marc Elias wrote Saturday: "... now that a recount has been initiated... we intend to participate in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides....Regardless of the potential to change the outcome in any of the states, we feel it is important, on principle, to ensure our campaign is legally represented in any court proceedings and represented on the ground in order to monitor the recount process itself..."Nothing wrong with that. Nothing to see here... move along.
No comments:
Post a Comment