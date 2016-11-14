Jonathan Pie "Quit Attacking People For Raising an Opinion"

Now, a sample of the comments from that video: (From this page)
For the first time in my life as a liberal, I feel like my side no longer has the moral high ground. We fought for so long to become the majority and once we did, we went and did the same shit that we accused the right of doing. We demonized, lied, bullied, and belittled the other side because we could, and because it was our turn to dish out the pain.
I never looked at it like this before. I'm apart of the problem. Thanks for that verbal ass beatin I needed it.
I'm a millennial, and one of the major reasons I supported Trump was the snarky, condescending, elitist attitudes that come from the left. If you are right of centre, they call you racist, sexist, or homophobe. I just couldn't take it anymore.
30+ Million views on facebook )=
1 comment:
Pie is good. He's the kind of person who should be on something like The Daily Show in the USA.
I might actually watch that on occasion.
I'm sure I don't agree with him, he supported Hillary and was against Brexit. But he understands how to construct a reasoned argument, and doesn't think his opposition is a bunch of evil idiots.
Post a Comment